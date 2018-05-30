Global Recycling Day Exceeds Expectations

The Global Recycling Day messages, championed by the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) reached 10.5 million people and was picked up by some of the world’s leading media outlets such as Sky News.

The organisation said that at least 23 global events were witnessed by well over 10,000 people: official events were staged in nine of the world’s major cities - Brussels, Delhi, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Sydney and Washington DC - while unofficial events took place in countries as diverse as Ghana, the Maldives, Nepal and Malaysia.

The profile of Global Recycling Day was boosted by testimonials from 10 environmental leaders, including Head of UN Environment Erik Solheim, United Nations Assistant Secretary General Nikhil Seth and Dr Janez Potočnik, former EU Commissioner for the Environment.

BIR added that engagement with the United Nations “surpassed expectations”, according to Sophy Norris of Flagship Consulting. Steps are being taken towards a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), while the United Nations Environment Programme has also been engaged.

Several global brands also joined in with the Global Recycling Day initiative, including Greenpeace, WWF, Coca-Cola, Dell and Nestlé. Some have already lined up conversations about involvement in next year’s second Global Recycling Day.

In looking to the future, Norris highlighted four areas of focus: maximising goodwill to bring on board more corporate sponsors; further engagement with UNIDO and working towards official recognition of Global Recycling Day; continued engagement across all channels; and ensuring the BIR membership benefits from association with the day.

