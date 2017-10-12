Good Vibes for Helistrat as Ann Summers Renews Contract

UK adult toy and outfit retailer, Ann Summers, has renewed its contract with sustainability management consultancy, Helistrat to continue its waste reduction and recycling programme.

The consultants explained that Ann Summers produces some “less than ordinary waste”, which creates an unusual challenge when it comes to managing it.

As part of its efforts ‘electrical items’ and batteries into any of the firms’ stores for recycling. The company added that any electronic sex toys, regardless of brand can be sent for recycling as part of the service.

However, Helistrat explained that while waste is generated here, the scheme encourages the materials to be put back into the process to be broken down and re-purposed.

The consultants have been working closely with Ann Summers for over four years now during which time the management of their waste and resources has been streamlined through increased recycling, reduced waste recovery and the prevention of any waste going to landfill.

The next challenge for the business is to drive down the amount of waste being produced by using Helistrat’s ‘designing out’ process. Rather than just emptying bins, it is all about stopping them being filled.

This route not only reduces the cost associated with waste disposal but also improves environmental credentials, and ultimately brand reputation.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Ann Summers and developing innovative ways to manage their waste and realise the value of their material,” said Helistrat CEO, Harvey Laud.

The work we undertake ensures that they not only manage their waste in a sustainable and cost effective manner but also supports them in developing the environmental credentials of their brand.”

Read More

Rampant Recycling Scheme Creates a Buzz with Customers

UK based online adult products retailer, Lovehoney, has collected over 30,000 end-of-life small items of WEEE for recycling through its Rabbit Amnesty reward scheme, which has now been extended to all types of small electrical equipment.

Presona Baler Helps Heron Foods Cope with Increased Recycling Volumes

Heron Foods has installed a new Presona PUK Conveyor to feed recovered plastic and cardboard packaging into its LP 50 EH2 baler.

VIDEO: UK Rapper M.I.A. Leads Video Supporting H&M Clothing Recycling Scheme

UK rapper, M.I.A. has released a music video supporting International fashion retailer, H&M’s aiming of collecting 1000 tonnes of waste textiles and clothing from customers worldwide in its more than 3600 stores.