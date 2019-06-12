Goudsmit Magnetics & Soratec Join Forces on Mobile Magnetic Separator for Metal Recycling

Dutch recycling equipment manufacturer, Goudsmit Magnetics and German firm Sortatec have collaborated on a mobile metal separator that sorts both ferrous and non-ferrous metals from bulk flows.

The companies will jointly demonstrate the Goudsmit Mobile MetalXpert at the Recycling Aktiv show in Karlsruhe, Germany from 5 to 7 September (outdoor area, stand F356).

The magnetic separator is said to be easy to position in the right place and is designed for coarse bulk flows such as shredded wood.

Both ferrous parts, such as nails, screws, staples and hinges, as well as non-ferrous parts, such as door handles and strips, must be removed from this waste. The result is three separate material flows – ferrous, non-ferrous and clean (inert) bulk material – which is suitable for reuse.

In addition to wood, the mobile machine is also said to be suitable for construction and demolition waste, refuse-derived fuels and industrial waste, among other things.

Operation

The companies explained that a spreading plate provides the infeed and breaks up the bulk. This distributes the material nicely over the angled feeder belt.

According to the manufacturers, this monolayer is the ideal situation for use of an overbelt magnet that pulls all the iron parts out of the flow and, if desired, diverts them to the left or right. After the iron parts are removed, the bulk is transported to a two-metre-wide eddy current separator. There a powerful 22HI rotor separates the non-ferrous metals from the bulk material.

The metal separator has a capacity of 100 m3/hour and is fed by a 2000 mm wide feeder belt with speed control. The robust ferrite overbelt magnet contains material guide chutes; the eddy current separator has a 2000 mm wide 22HI rotor spinning at 3000 revolutions per minute. Both discharge belts are hydraulically height adjustable. The mobile unit is built on a single-axle trailer and suitable for public roads.

Read More

IN DEPTH: Eddy Current Separators - Protecting Your Investment

Eddy Current Separators are crucial piece of equipment when it comes to sorting valuable, non-ferrous scrap metals from waste.. WMW looks at the steps an operator can take to protect their investment and maximise recovery rates.