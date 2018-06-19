GUESS Scheme to Reuse & Recycle Used Clothing

Californian clothing manufacturer, GUESS, has partnered with I:Collect (I:CO®) - a global solutions provider for the collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling of used apparel and footwear.

The partnership saw the launch of a wardrobe recycling program, RESOURCED, in California yesterday, with expansion across North America planned by the end of 2018 and globally by 2020.

Backed by the company’s chain-wide in-store, digital and online marketing campaign, GUESS said that its mission is to encourage men and women everywhere to recycle their clothing and give it new life.

In exchange for bringing in a minimum of 5 pieces of clothing or footwear to any local GUESS, Factory, G by GUESS, or Marciano store in California customers will receive 15% off any purchase in-store or online until July 1, 2019.

The company will promote RESOURCED amongst customers and the community within 63 stores in California across four brands under the GUESS?, Inc. umbrella with messaging in store-front windows, e-mail marketing, in-store signage, mobile marketing and on its website.

GUESS said that it partnered with I:CO to reduce textile waste and help create a circular fashion system where unwanted clothing and shoes can be reprocessed and used over and over again in a continuous closed loop production cycle.

Through I:CO’s retail take-back system and worldwide infrastructure, wearable items get a new life as second-hand goods. Unwearable items are resourced into new products like cleaning cloths or recycled into fibres for products such as insulation and new textiles. Reusing and recycling saves resources and allows valuable raw materials to be reprocessed, ultimately helping to protect our environment.

“Through our partnership, consumers will have an easy way to recycle their unwanted clothing and shoes and it will generate much needed awareness about creating a more circular future of fashion,” explained Kenneth Cheah, I:CO USA Chief Executive Officer.

Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of GUESS?, Inc added: “GUESS has joined a global industry pledge to advance a circular fashion system – the idea that fashion should last, and be continuously repurposed, reused and recycled.”

“Partnering with I:CO helps us achieve our goals and work on these initiatives to adapt our company and engage our employees, customers, and community on developing a more sustainable fashion industry,” he continued.

GUESS’s commitment to circular fashion is part of the GUESS Sustainability Plan that was disclosed in its independently audited FY16-17 sustainability report published last year.

Since then, the company has joined the Better Cotton Initiative and has issued a responsible sourcing policy on rayon and other cellulosic materials to protect forests and local communities.

