Harris Waste Management with new scrap baler / logger

In partnership with G.P.S., Harris will produce what it describes as “the fastest and most powerful scrap baler in its class” by leveraging the performance of the G.P.S. Predator baler/logger and the engineering and manufacturing resources of the Harris team in the United States.

Key features of the Harris - GPS Series Predator include a three-arm compression system designed to maximize box folding speeds and bale/log weights and a best-in-class frame that provides strength, compression force and durability, according to the company.



"We are excited to bring the Harris - GPS Series Predator to our ferrous scrap processing product line and to our new and existing customers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Partnering with G.P.S. will result in an combination of a proven, high performing equipment solution backed by Harris' 100 plus year history of quality, service and innovation" commented DJ VanDeusen, President of Harris.



Marco Garuti, CEO of G.P.S., commented "For years American companies have been asking to buy our machines. Our equipment is known for high performance, but we didn't want to enter an important market like the US without the right partner. With Harris we have found a partner of excellence, known for making products of the highest quality to which we have granted exclusive rights for assembling and marketing our most requested machine."



The Harris - GPS Series Predator will be completed and assembled in Cordele, GA and is available this year to the scrap processing industry.