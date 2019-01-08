Hazardous Waste to Energy Recovery Projects for Everbright in China

Hong Kong based China Everbright Greentech (HKSE: 01257) has secured a deal for the Zhejiang Songyang Hazardous Waste Integrated Treatment Project and Jiangsu Feng County Integrated Biomass and Waste to Energy Project with a total investment of approximately RMB700 million ($102 million).

The company explained that the Songyang Project commands an investment of approximately RMB153 million, with a designed annual hazardous waste processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes, half of which is designed for the disposal of sludge generated from the stainless steel industry.

The project will be invested in and constructed based on a BOO (Build-Operate-Own) model for an operation period of no less than 50 years.

The plant will be mainly responsible for processing hazardous waste and industrial solid waste in Songyang County of Lishui City, Zhejiang Province.

The Feng County Project commands an investment of approximately RMB547 million, with a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 1000 tonnes.

The waste to energy plant it is expected to provide approximately 115,000 MWh of electricity annually and is being developed on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model for a concession period of 30 years.

The plant’s gas emissions will fully comply with relevant national standards, with the daily average level of online monitored gas emissions superior to the Euro 2010 Standard.

