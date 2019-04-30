High Compaction Cobra Body from New Way to Debut at Waste Expo

Scranton Manufacturing’s and its New Way Trucks brand of refuse truck bodies will debut its latest rear RCV at the 2019 Waste Expo event in Las Vegas from May 7–9.

The company said that its 25 cubic yard (19 cubic metre) New Way Cobra HC™ adds high compaction (HC) to the Cobra line of rear loaders. it added that the high compaction model was designed to be the fastest and strongest Cobra, with a competitive price.

To achieve this, Scranton’s engineering team has taken what they have learned from designing thousands of New Way refuse bodies currently in service, and applied that knowledge to this new HC model.

The Cobra HC reportedly has the compaction and speed of its bigger brothers, the Cobra Magnum® and the King Cobra™, but is lighter with an overall lower profile for height-restricted routes. Its full-length formed trough, external backpack valve, 21-23 second cycle time, and angled ejection cylinder deliver consistent loads up to 1000 pounds per cubic yard.

Other design features include a 15,000 pound overall weight (standard 25-yard model), a large 3 ½ cubic yard hopper with wide 80-inch tailgate and inboard cylinders, an inside-body hydraulic tank, optional auto-lock turnbuckles, and optional bolt-on winch systems.

Most importantly, the Iowa based manufacturer said that its new Cobra HC was designed with technicians in mind. An outside mounted front valve, easy access wiring system, and removable slide shoe access covers make preventative maintenance simple and easy.

“We are eager to reveal New Way’s Cobra HC to the world during the Waste Expo,” said Don Ross, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at New Way Trucks. “The company is always innovating and looking to fulfill our customers’ needs.”

The new Cobra HC is currently in limited production. New Way’s latest rear loader will initially be available in a 25 cubic yard model when full production begins in early 2020, followed by 20 and 27 cubic yard models later in 2020. New Way dealers will begin accepting orders for the 25-yard Cobra HC beginning in July 2019.

During the 2019 Waste Expo, attendees can see the all-new Hino XL series class 8 chassis and the New Way Cobra HC in the Hino Trucks booth (#285).