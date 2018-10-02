Hitachi Zosen Expands its Waste to Energy Operations in Vietnam

Osaka, Japan based industrial technology firm Hitachi Zosen Corporation’s subsidiary, Hitachi Zosen Vietnam Co., Ltd., yesterday opened a branch in Hanoi as it aims to expand its waste to energy operations in the country.

Hitachi Zosen has a track record of delivering chemical plants, and hydraulic gates and steel pipes for hydroelectric facilities in Vietnam.

However, the company explained that planning is under way for construction of energy from waste plants in the capital of Hanoi and neighbouring cities in northern Vietnam.

The Hitachi Zosen Group in Vietnam comprises the Hitachi Zosen Ho Chi Minh Office and the HZV head office, both located in Ho Chi Minh City, in the country’s southern region.

The group is coordinating with local organisations in project planning, but said that with the need to carry out data collection and sales activities more closely with central government agencies in the capital, it decided to open a Hanoi Branch.

The new branch will undertake sales and procurement support activities for waste to energy plants as well as other products, and sales activities for HZV’s operation and maintenance (O&M) business.

