Hitchhiking Cat Saved from Shredder at Metals Recycling Yard in Manchester

A family cat which had hidden in the engine compartment of a car destined for a scrapyard has been saved from the shredder by vigilant staff at Manchester metals recycler S Norton & Co.

Owner Bekky Barber was unaware her six-year-old cat called Hope had climbed into the engine compartment of her old Citroen Picasso for the 12-mile trip from her home in Wythenshawe to S Norton & Co’s processing site at Trafford Park.

The cat leapt out when an employee opened the bonnet, giving him the ‘fright of his life’.

“One of the lads was taking details and the cat jumped out when he lifted the bonnet. It scared the life out of him,” said Site foreman Chris Bossons. “They were all asked to look out for the black cat and double-check before cars go into the shredder.”

Initially Bekky thought the animal was a stray, but later realised it must have been her pet when she got home to find her missing.

She called the scrapyard and employees were asked to look out for Hope. Bekky also called in cat catcher Debra Carter, who laid four traps around the yard.

After seven days of checking traps daily staff found Hope, who was a bit ‘oily’, but otherwise unscathed.

“I kept on going back checking the traps between jobs and it was the seventh day when I found the cat meowing in one of the traps in the corner. I immediately rang Debra to tell her and she contacted the owner Bekky,” explained the foreman.

“We still didn’t know we had the correct cat until Bekky arrived and we knew then by her reaction that this was her cat. It was a great ending to a great story of Hope the missing cat!,” he continued.

Bekky added: “Two feral cats were caught before they found Hope after a week. She’s great, although she smelled a bit oily and had a chipped claw, but that’s it. It was such a relief.”

“If it wasn’t for Debra and the scrapyard lads who co-operated with her, I don’t think I would have got her back,” she concluded.

