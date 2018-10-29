HoSt Developing New 15 MW Wood Waste to Energy Facility in Duiven, Netherlands

Dutch bioenergy specialist, HoSt, has begun work on a new 15 MW combined heat and power (CHP) plant which will be in part fuelled by waste wood for energy firm Sparkling Biomass B.V. in Duiven, Netherlands.

The company said that the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and combust both wood and in the future other biomass and residues.

The produced heat, electricity and steam from wood waste derived from the municipality of Duiven and its surrounding areas will be supplied to a feed mill. The remaining electricity will be supplied to the grid.

According to HoSt, in the future the installation could be connected to the district heating network of Arnhem and Nijmegen. Initially, low-grade woody biomass (shreds) will be combusted, originating from a composting plant that processes green waste.

"This project is the result of good collaboration with Sparkling, where we have strived to build an installation for the future. That means constructing a sustainable and flexible plant with a minimal carbon footprint and maximum use of sustainable energy,” said sales manager Wouter Kok.

Future-proof

With a view to future-proofing and flexibility, the company said that the installation will be equipped with an advanced technology that enables other types of biomass and residues to be combusted.

"The installation is suitable for converting various biomass streams into green energy, produces steam at 8 bar and generates 15% electricity,” said Kok. “At the same time, the plant - once achieved - has the lowest nitrogen dioxide emissions in the Netherlands.”

The installation will be built in an existing building near a nature reserve, which means stricter emission requirements. The reuse of the empty factory hall is an additional sustainable benefit.

