HoSt to Supply Wood Waste Boiler for IKEA’s Polish Manufacturing Facility

Dutch biomass and waste fed CHP specialist, HoSt, has been selected by ‘IKEA Industry Poland’ to supply a 2.5 MWth wood waste boiler installation for replacement of the old biomass boiler at IKEA’s production site in Stepnica.

Residual wood from the furniture production will be turned into heat for the production process. In addition to the 2.5 MWth fire-tube boiler, HoSt will also supply the furnace with a capacity of 600 kg fuel per hour and the bag house filter which is said to ensure guaranteed low dust emissions of <5mg/Nm3.

Because of dust fire hazard and dust explosion hazard the wood feeding system, with transport screws, and the wood storage is fully compliant with ATEX explosion regulations. Moreover HoSt is responsible for the project supervision and commissioning.

IKEA Industry, part of the Inter IKEA Group, is the world’s largest producer of wood furniture. The furniture manufacturer has 39 production sites including the Stepnica site in Poland.

A key principle for IKEA Industry is not wasting a single piece of wood: all wood used for the products is sawn so that unnecessary waste is minimalised. Residual wood from the furniture production, such as sawdust and wood shavings, is used as fuel and turned into renewable heat.

After burning of the residual wood, the HoSt-boiler supplies hot water with a temperature of 135°C en 6 barg design pressure to the production process of the IKEA furniture factory.

HoSt add that it expects the first firing at the low emission, ATEX compliant plant to commence in October.

