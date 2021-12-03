HSM receives the Innovation Prize for the vertical baling press

At the international Trade Fair for Environmental Technology Poleco 2021, the Polish subsidiary of HSM Germany, HSM Polska Sp. z.o.o. received the most important award in Poland for technical innovations.

Once a year, the professional jury of the International Trade Fair Poznan awards the gold medal to products and their manufacturers. There are about 500 entrants in the competition who are judged on innovation, quality and usefulness. During the 2021 Poleco Environmental Technology Trade Fair, which ran from 13th to 15th October, the specialist jury selected the baling press V-Press 860 TimeSave, developed by HSM.

“The baling press HSM V-Press 860 TimeSave is our answer to market requirements”, explained Darek Mainka, Head of Environmental Technology Sales at HSM Polska who accepted the prize on behalf of HSM from the Polish Environment Minister, Michał Kurtyka. “There are quite often problems with the loading times on vertical baling presses. We developed a new solution, namely the combination of a vertical baling press and automatic loading. We have a lifting/tilting device which can empty the collection cart directly into the baling press and the whole loading and pressing process runs automatically. This is currently the only baling press on the market with this solution, patented by HSM.“

The HSM V-Press 860 TimeSave clearly surpasses the performance capability of conventional vertical baling presses. In comparison to other vertical baling presses with automatic loading, the time required per bale is reduced by up to 1.5 hours. The time saved is even more apparent when the HSM V-Press 860 TimeSave is compared directly to models with manual loading. Operators can save up to 5 hours per bale.