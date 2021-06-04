Hundreds of Incinerators for Clean Energy in Russia

"Garbage will never end. It is just like the forest, the wind and the sun. I hope the sun will not go out, the wind will always be. We need to build incinerators so that there is less waste and more clean energy," Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, Sergei Ivanov, noted at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) organized by the Roscongress Foundation, running from June 2 to June 5.

„Russia needs hundreds of incineration plants to generate clean energy since waste will never run out,“ Ivanov added on Thursday.

According to Ivanov, five plants of the hundred needed are already under construction, while 25 more are going to be built. Although this will not solve the problem to the full extent, it will be a big step forward, he concluded.

According to TASS, Russia launched the reform of waste management on January 1, 2019. It aims to make waste management more „civilized“ as well as solve the problem with illegal dumps and significantly reduce the volume of waste disposed of at landfills. By 2024, separately, within the Ecology National Project’s framework, the country expects to build 220 new modern plants for the processing, storing and disposing waste. New national targets set the bar high for a waste management system by 2030. It is planned to send 100% of household waste for sorting, only 50% will be sent to dumps.