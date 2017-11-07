HZI to build Italy’s fifth Kompogas Dry Anaerobic Digestion Plant

Swiss waste to energy firm, Hitachi Zosen Inova is to build a new Kompogas plant in collaboration with its Italian partner Cesaro Mac Import in Foligno, a town in the province of Perugia.

The firm said that the plant will process some 40,000 tpa of biowaste and 13500 tpa of green waste, producing enough high-quality biomethane to provide energy for up to 2400 households or more than 500 natural gas-driven vehicles.

The plant is scheduled for completion at the end of 2018. Along with the composting technology by Cesaro Mac Import (CMI), the dry anaerobic digestion (AD) technology provided by Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) will form the core of an overall concept aimed at processing and profitably recycling local organic waste.

HZI said that the regional biowaste (SSO or ‘FORSU’) and green waste will be processed using dry anaerobic digestion and composting to deliver the best possible yields. While the biogas produced will be upgraded to valuable biomethane, the digestate will provide nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer and high-grade compost for use in agriculture.

Fifth Joint Project

Foligno is HZI’s fifth project with its Italian partner Cesaro Mac Import. CMI was awarded the order to execute this project by ASJA Ambiente Italia SpA in July 2017.

HZI and CMI signed their contract in September 2017, underpinning the collaboration between the two firms.

“We are proud that both CMI and ASJA have once again placed their trust in us with this project. We are convinced that Foligno will mark a further successfully executed project for us in Italy, thus enabling us to maintain and bolster our market position,” said Bernard Fenner, Vice President System Unit AD at HZI.

HZI will deliver the AD section of the plant, namely two PF1300 steel digesters with the corresponding technology, including the control system.

The digestion process is expected to produce more than 14,000 Nm3 of biogas every day, which will subsequently be upgraded into biomethane and fed into the local gas grid or sold as an environmentally friendly fuel in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG).

