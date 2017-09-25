IGEM Exhibition to Tackle Global Waste Management Issue in Kuala Lumpur

This year’s three day International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) is set to start 11 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

The organisers said that with an estimated 7 to 10 billion tonnes of urban waste generated from residential, commercial, industrial and construction sites, solid waste management is now a global concern. Effective and efficient waste management is critical, as left unchecked these poor practices could not only pose negative effects on the environment but also jeopardise public health.

The rapid rate of population growth has made the adoption of good waste management practices even more urgent with governments across the ASEAN region increasing their investments within the sector to address the rising environmental impact of waste generation.

IGEM

Recognised as ASEAN’s largest green business and innovation platform, International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) is the ideal avenue for waste management service providers to leverage on the rising demand for effective waste management. Governments, local authorities, building and community managers can also explore the latest sustainable solutions in waste management that will be showcased during the three-day exhibition.

Organised by the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water of Malaysia and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation, IGEM boasts a diverse exhibition floor, effective business matching programmes, dynamic networking sessions and insightful conferences on pressing industry topics.

Over the last seven years, IGEM has generated more than US$2.3 billion in business leads, attracting 380,000 visitors and 2,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries including from China, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

IGEM 2017

This year’s IGEM themed “Powering Green Cities”, focuses on creating sustainable cities with an emphasis on incorporating green and environmentally-friendly practices in all aspects of urban development including waste management. Leading companies and organisations are able to leverage on this platform to showcase the latest in approaches, innovations and technologies within the sector.

“Spearheaded by the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water is IGEM, ASEAN’s largest green technology exhibition, a platform for industry experts to showcase new sustainable innovations for nations and businesses to incorporate as part of our collective sustainable development efforts.

IGEM 2017, to be held from 11th to 13th October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia, targets US$375 billion in business leads and expects over 320 exhibitors alongside 25,000 visitors from over 20 countries.

