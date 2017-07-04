  • Waste to Energy
  • IN DEPTH: Danes Breath New Life into Ageing Waste to Energy Plant
including COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund Upgrade Odense Incinerator

After more than 2 decades of service, the waste to energy plant In Odense, Denmark is being upgraded by a team including COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund with improved emissions and efficiency

IN DEPTH 2017 Issue 2 Waste to Energy B&W Volund COWI Denmark

