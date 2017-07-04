including COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund Upgrade Odense Incinerator

IN DEPTH: Danes Breath New Life into Ageing Waste to Energy Plant

After more than 2 decades of service, the waste to energy plant In Odense, Denmark is being upgraded by a team including COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund with improved emissions and efficiency