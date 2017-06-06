  • Waste to Energy
  • IN DEPTH: Danes Breath New Life into Old Waste to Energy Plant
COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund Upgrade Fynen Energy from Waste Plant

IN DEPTH: Danes Breath New Life into Old Waste to Energy Plant

COWI and Babcock & Wilcox Vølund are bringing Denmar's the Fynen Power Station up to date with improved emissions and efficiency at its energy from waste plant.

By
Waste to Energy COWI B&W Volund Denmark IN DEPTH 2016 Issue 2

Subscription required

You need an active subscription in order to access to the content of this page.


Features Digital Subscription Digital & Printed Subscription
€ 59 € 98

per year

per year,
international shipping

Subscribe now Subscribe now
Access content for registered users
Newsletter subscriptions included
View epaper archive
Access selected premium articles
Download magazine issues as PDF
Receive 6 printed issues per year