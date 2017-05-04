  • Waste to Energy
  • IN DEPTH: Keppel Seghers to Build World’s Largest Waste to Energy Plant in China
Rise of the Dragon – 8000 TPD Energy from Waste Plant for Shenzhen

IN DEPTH: Keppel Seghers to Build World’s Largest Waste to Energy Plant in China

Keppel Seghers, is to build Phase III Baoan waste to energy facility in Shenzhen, China. WMW talks to the engineers behind the project.

By
Waste to Energy china Markets & Policy Keppel Seghers IN DEPTH 2016 Issue 6

Subscription required

You need an active subscription in order to access to the content of this page.


Features Digital Subscription Digital & Printed Subscription
€ 59 € 98

per year

per year,
international shipping

Subscribe now Subscribe now
Access content for registered users
Newsletter subscriptions included
View epaper archive
Access selected premium articles
Download magazine issues as PDF
Receive 6 printed issues per year