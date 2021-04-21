Indias GAIL Gas Limited plans wet waste-to-energy plant

In future, kitchen waste could be converted into clean, green gas instead of ending up in a landfill, because the indian company GAIL Gas Limited (GGL) wants to set up a Compressed Bio Gas plant. The company met officals of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

GGL will set up and operate the plant at its own cost. The plant will have a minimum capacity of processing 75 tonnes of wet waste per day (TPD). Apart from the plant, GGL will also set up and operate other infrastructure, like a CNG station and Cascades (storage system), for utilisation of the CBG.

The proposal stated that the BBMP has to provide land free of cost for the plant and related infrastructure, with guarantee to supply minimum 75 tonnes of wet waste per day. GGL is willing to increase capacity to up to 300 TPD depending on the assurance they receive from BBMP about the availability of wet waste and land for the plant.