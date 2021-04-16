Indias Karnataka builds new waste administration with kindergarten and stp

As of now, ELCITA is managing solid waste generated by companies in a temporary facility in Doddathogur near Electronics City, while the wastewater is treated at four locations within the area. The capacity of the existing STPs is insufficient to handle the wastewater generated by the companies and the residential area in Phase II developed by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). The excess sewage flows into Lake Doddanagamangala and pollutes it. To remedy this, ELCITA has planned the implementation of a sustainability park on the 1.26 hectare property, which was procured by KIADB in the eastern phase next to Bhavani Industries.

According to an ELCITA source, the STP and waste disposal facility would be state-of-the-art with online monitoring of functionality and effectiveness. The facility would also house a center of excellence for developing new ideas.

“We have invited suggestions from members. The tender process for inviting bidders is ongoing, ”said Rama NS from ELCITA.

According to ELCITA sources, the sustainability park will have a 1.6 MLD sewage treatment plant and the treated water will be fed into the lake.

According to sources, the waste disposal facility will have a capacity of 10 tons of dry waste per day. According to sources, an organic waste treatment facility to compost leaves and a tree nursery to increase biodiversity are also planned in and around Electronics City. “Groundwater recharge and rainwater harvesting pits are being built. An audiovisual room and experience center will be set up to educate students and visitors, ”the source said.

Electronics City Industries Association’s Mamata said the park’s detailed project report (DPR) was ready some time ago. “Work on the park will begin as soon as the funds are available,” said Mamata.

V Ramprasad of Friends of Lakes welcomed the ELCITA’s decision, saying that the STP would become liable if ELCITA did not select the right machines for the STP. “The purpose of STP is achieved if ELCITA management selects vendors to install the STP without compromising the quality of the machines used,” warned Ramprasad.

