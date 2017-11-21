Industry Urges Scotland to Embrace Circular Economy

The business of boosting Scottish manufacturing by making it more circular - unlocking the economic opportunities of maximising resource use and developing new business models – will be addressed was launched today at a series of high profile lectures and masterclasses launched by Zero Waste Scotland.

Speakers from the world of manufacturing presentes unveiled for the series of manufacturing events, aimed at industry leaders, especially in high-value sectors such as aerospace, engineering, marine, defence, automotive and oil and gas. Speakers include including Tapani Jokinen, VP of Design at Circular Devices, creator of the Puzzle Phone, and lead designer on the Nokia 3310.

The Scotland-wide programme of lectures, part of delivery of the Manufacturing Action Plan, is free and CPD-accredited, and supplemented by masterclasses for specialist technical staff at Scotland’s small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) who have the potential to be the play an important role in the transition to a circular economy.

A circular economy is one in which everything has value and nothing is wasted, and new business models move away from the old patter of ‘take, make and dispose.’

The work forms the basis of Zero Waste Scotland’s commitment the Manufacturing Action Plan, which is being led by Scottish Enterprise.

Mark Dempsey, UK Head of Social and Environmental Responsibility at IT giant HP Inc will launch the lecture series at Glasgow School of Art, on 18 January, with an address centred around ‘introducing the business of circular economy: principles and models’.

He is expected to describe the company’s progress in taking responsibility for its products throughout the entire lifecycle - to understand and minimise their environmental impacts.

“Our manufacturers are in a strong position to lead the charge in developing a more circular economy here in Scotland, with all that benefits that entails,“ said Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland.

„I urge key sector figures to sign up for our lecture series, a terrific opportunity to network, hear new ideas, be inspired and learn from the experts how to ‘skill up’ to be able to exploit the opportunities more circular business models offer.”

Scotland is at the cutting edge of developing a more circular economy – designing products and services to keep materials in use for as long as possible – and harnessing the innovation of our manufacturers could realise huge economic and environmental benefits.

The country is recognised as a world-leader in the shift to a circular economy, having this year won the Circular Economy Nations and Regions Category at the high-profile Circulars Awards.

Manufacturing has been identified as a key sector with the greatest opportunity to deliver circular economy benefits for Scotland, in the Scottish Government’s Making Things Last strategy. Realising a circular economy in Scotland’s manufacturing sector means rethinking the manufacturing process – from design, to manufacture, disassembly and then remanufacture. This work forms the basis of Zero Waste Scotland’s commitment to Scotland’s Manufacturing Action Plan, which is being led by Scottish Enterprise.

As such manufacturing is a key target sector for Zero Waste Scotland’s £18m Circular Economy Investment Fund. Awards of up to £1million are available for SMEs from the fund, which is specifically targeted to deliver circular economy growth. In addition, our Circular Economy Business Support Service delivers tailored, expert, one-to-one consultancy directly to small and medium sized businesses across all sectors in Scotland.

Zero Waste Scotland’s work to accelerate a more circular economy is supported by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the £73m Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Accelerator Programme.

Find out more about the Circular Economy Fund and Service HERE

Read More

Zero Waste Scotland Publishes Carbon Report as Recycling Rate Climbs

Scotland’s national household recycling rate reached 45.5% in 2016, with one council, East Renfrewshire, becoming the first Scottish council to break through the 60% mark, according to figures published today.

First Car Fueled by Biofuel from Whiskey Waste Roles into Action in Scotland

Scottish start-up, Celtic Renewables, has set the wheels of the first car to be fueled by a biofuel made from the waste residues of the whisky making process in motion.

Investment in Recycling & Energy from Waste Key for Scottish Circular Economy

Recovering both materials and energy from waste is not just an environmental obligation but a real economic opportunity, a session of the Scottish Parliament’s Environment Climate Change and Land Reform Committee has heard.