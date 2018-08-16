Inmalo to Supply GI-DA Hydraulic Magnet Attachments for Scrap Yards

Plant equipment attachment dealer, Inmalo, has been awarded the GI-DA authorised dealer contract for its magnetic demolition and recycling attachment tools.

“GI-DA Magnets enable ferrous metals to be located, picked up and moved around site with ease, complementing our comprehensive range of demolition and recycling attachments, explained Inmalo’s Charles Polak.

GI-DA Magnets have a range of systems including the HMG units with internal hydraulically generated power units, ECM electric units powered from a separate generator, BMG units powered by the machines electric circuit and EBL units with an in-built re-chargeable electric battery.

Inmalo said that it will offer all ranges, but focus on the HMG range of hydraulic magnets which use an internal hydraulically powered generator for the scrap and demolition markets.

Included in this range is the HMG-T version with teeth to help unearth buried or trapped metal debris on site.

The hydraulics plug directly into the breaker circuit and all mounting options are available including standard chains, quick coupler or Lenhoff/OilQuick heads.

The main features for the HMG range are:

Internal hydraulically generated power unit

Plugs directly into breaker circuit

High flow range, up to 200L/m on all models

High back pressure allowance (up to 40 bar)

One-way safety valve

Overflow relief valve dumps excess oil back to tank

Robust cover is pinned rather than bolted to the frame

1 sec release rate

Five models for excavator magnet attachments - from 10 to 50t excavators.

Read More

IFAT Waste & Recycling Plant Equipment Review

This year, Malcolm Bates spent three days at IFAT in Munich - and still didn’t get to meet everyone on his list! So what are the latest trends we should all be looking out for? The most innovative new products? And which brands are the ones to watch? Let’s find out...

VIDEO: Four Shafts Better than Two for SatrindTech’s Waste Shredder

At the recent IFAT exhibition in Munich, Italian waste shredder manufacturer, SatrindTech unveiled the prototype of its new 4S industrial shredder.

CASE STUDY: Fronius Battery Recharging Tech for Kras Recycling’s Forklifts

Kras Recycling, a specialist in sorting and reprocessing paper, foils and plastics relies on electrically-powered forklift trucks – and on the energy-efficient charging technology from the Austrian expert Fronius.