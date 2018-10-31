InSinkErator Infographic Highlighting the Challenge of Food Waste in the UK

InSinkErator, which supplies in-sink grinders that enable food waste to be disposed through the sewage system, has created an infographic highlighting on-going challenges presented by food waste in the UK.

According to InSinkErator, despite Government food waste reduction targets and schemes such as ‘Love Food, Hate Waste’ which have aimed to encourage people to rethink the way they cook and shop, the UK currently wastes over 15m tonnes of food each year. Of the 7 million tonnes of food waste discarded from homes, nearly half is edible.

The amount of food wasted nationally is particularly shocking when we consider the ever-increasing dependence on food banks which have seen a 4-fold increase in use since 2012.

The top reasons for throwing food away in the UK found to be:

74% of people didn’t write a shopping list

35% didn’t plan their meals

24% didn’t know what was in the fridge before they went to the supermarket

The company concluded that with local authorities spending over £50 million per year to dispose of food waste, we should consider what else these funds could be spent on.

“With council budgets stretched even further and roads and local amenities suffering, it’s time to tackle the issue of food waste in the UK,” it said.

