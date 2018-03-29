Isreali Firm Acquires New Detector for VOCs from Hazardous Waste

To ensure the safe export of hazardous waste from a new hazardous waste transfer station in Israel, Tabib Toxic Waste Services has purchased a second Tiger handheld photoionisation detector (PID) from Ion Science, a specialist in gas detection instrumentation for global occupational health and environmental monitoring applications.

Tabib, which repackages and exports hazardous waste materials, is using the TigerLT instrument to monitor levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in box containers before they are sent to Europe.

The company said that it provides solutions for all types of waste, from the generation phase to the delivery of waste to its final destination.

“Tabib holds an export license for recycling, treating and destroying all types of hazardous waste, in line with the Basel Convention,” explained Daniel Stern, Chemistry Technologist at Tabib Toxic Waste Services.

“This means we are authorised by Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection to export toxic waste for treatment abroad. We have treatment and destruction facilities outside of Israel that specialise in all types of hazardous waste,” he continued.

Stern added that with the opening of a new hazardous waste transfer facility, the company required another PID to monitor VOC levels in box containers being exported to Europe.

“As we only monitor VOCs, the distributor recommended the streamlined TigerLT as both a functional and cost effective option. We are confident the performance will match the original Tiger instrument as it also incorporates Ion Science’s market-leading PID technology for increased resistance to humidity and contamination,” he concluded.

Daily Testing

Tabib’s chemists are using the TigerLT on a daily basis to check box containers of hazardous waste before they are sent to the port from the waste transfer station. The results are recorded within containerisation reports.

The handheld Tiger offers a detection range of 0.1 - 5,000 parts per million (ppm). It utilises a standard two-point calibration protocol and offers an unrivalled industry response time of just two seconds and equally quick clear down.

The device is said to be simple to both operate and service and allows easy access to the lamp and sensor and the safe replacement of batteries in hazardous environments. The intrinsically safe instrument also meets ATEX, IECEx, UL and CSA standards.

The Tiger six pin MiniPID detector cell with anti-contamination design is also claimed to dramatically extend run time in the field. Low cost filters and lamps can be easily changed in minutes, minimising downtime.

The instrument also features long life rechargeable Li-ion batteries which give up to 24 hours usage. Fast battery charging allows the instrument to be fully charged in 6.5 hours, while eight hours of use can be achieved from 1.5 hours of charging time.

It also features a protective, removable boot for harsh environments while a large, clear back-lit display allows for easy viewing in any light condition. It is IP 65 rated against water ingress.

An integrated torch is designed for directing the instrument’s probe into dimly lit areas. Other features include a loud 95 dB audible alarm and multiple language support. It also has push to log data log option.

Read More

VIDEO: Short Film on Avara Institute’s Biogas Work in Rural Israel

A short film has highlighted the work being done by Israel’s Arava Institute for Environmental Studies using biogas technology to help address the need for off-grid heating, cooking and sanitation facilities.

E-Waste Recycling Ramping up in Israel Following New EPR Legislation

Israeli e-waste recycling firm, M.A.I. Electronics Recycling, exceeded its new legally binding e-waste recycling target for 2014 of 4700 tonnes by 300 tonnes, according to a report in the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Domestic Biogas Kit Hits Crowd-Fund Target in 24hrs

An Israeli crowd-funding project to produce a domestic scale biogas digester able to produce enough gas for two hours cooking per day has reached its $100,000 goal on its first day.