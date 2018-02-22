ISRI Backs First Ever Global Recycling Day

Trade association, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) has become the first Federation Partner for the first-ever Global Recycling Day.

Global Recycling Day is the brainchild of the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) and is intended to unite people across the world, highlighting the need to conserve our six primary resources (water, air, coal, oil, natural gas and minerals) and celebrating the power the “Seventh Resource”- the goods we recycle every day. The organisation’s mission is set out in its recently launched “The Seventh Resource Manifesto”.

Washington DC-based ISRI is a private, non-profit trade association, with members in nearly 4000 locations throughout the US and 41 countries around the world. It represents approximately 1300 companies.

“This is Global Recycling Day’s first year, and we know ISRI’s support will be invaluable in us spreading the word across the USA and throughout their global membership and we are proud to champion them as a visionary organisation, one that is crucial to the success of the recycling industry,” commented Ranjit Baxi, BIR President.

ISRI President Robin Wiener added: “With membership in 41 countries around the globe, we fully understand the importance of the world coming together with a single voice to address how we can better improve the lives of all and create a sustainable environment through recycling.”

Global Recycling Day will be a day focused on action, aimed at a global approach towards recycling and calling on world leaders, international businesses, communities and individuals to make seven clear commitments in their approach to recycling.

People can commit to making one change in their recycling habits on the day, as well as joining in on social media channels.

Read More

BIR Manifesto: Seven Commitments to the ‘Seventh Resource’

The Bureau of International Recycling has launched a global Manifesto to demonstrate how the items we discard and the goods society recycles have the power to combat climate change and – potentially – change the world in which we live.

Bureau of International Recycling Responds to China WTO Notification

Clarification about the GB Standards that accompanied the Chinese WTO notifications on 15 November 2017 has been called for by the Bureau of International Recycling.

ISRI Survey: Paper Mill Fibre Buyers Unsatisfied with Mixed Recycling Collection

ISRI has released the preliminary results of a survey of paper mill buyers in North America which found of those that purchase recovered fibre from mixed waste processing centres, 70% find the quality to be worse than most other sources of recovered paper.