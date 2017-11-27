ISS Takes Reaclear Refuse Collection Vehicle Safety System to Top Gear Track

Pershore, UK based vehicle safety equipment specialist, Innovative Safety Systems Ltd (ISS), has announced the first in a series of motor sport events to mark the launch of Reaclear – a device designed to prevent refuse collection vehicle reversing accidents.

The company explained that Reaclear is a preventative device, designed to eliminate the reversing accidents that plague the waste and recycling sector.

It has been designed to work with the driver and reversing assistant who carries a hand-held device with an integrated two-way Push To Talk (PTT) communications feature.

Once it is safe to manoeuvre the reversing assistant presses the transmit button and this lets the driver know it is safe to reverse. In the event the vehicle is reversed without first receiving the signal an alarm sounds in the cab along with flashing lights. A message is also sent to the transport office to determine if further action is required.

On Thursday 8 February ISS will be taking over Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, home to TV’s Top Gear show and a well-known sporting venue.

Invite-only guests will be able to test our Reaclear for themselves, along with other market-leading ISS products such as the RX3 camera recording system and reverse radar.

There will also be the opportunity to take a spin around the famous circuit with a range of cars available to test drive.

“Feedback about Reaclear so far has been very positive and although the order doesn’t officially open until 8 February we are already receiving orders,” said Gavin Thoday, Director, ISS.

“We recently moved premises to meet the increasing demand for all our products and to accommodate our continually expanding team,” he added.

Public service provider, Serco, is currently trialling Reaclear on three vehicles with a view to installing the equipment to more of its vehicles operating in London.

“We are bringing refuse collection vehicles so that guest can try out the technology for themselves in a safe, controlled environment,” concluded Thoday. :The event also offers a unique opportunity for guests to compare themselves against lap times set by Top Gear!”

The company said that wihle places are limited, would-be guests can register for a place HERE

