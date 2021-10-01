ISWA congress: The virtual event starts on October 4

Since its beginning, the ISWA World Congress has been considered as the industry’s leading solid waste management event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the event will be hosted online on October 4-6. So there is still time to register.

The ISWA World Congress is a global meeting which includes high level plenaries as well as technical site visits and a cultural and social programme where waste management professionals, government officials, industry leaders, policy makers, scientists and young professionals meet to exchange views and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for sustainable solid waste management.

The motto of this years congress, hosted in Athens (Greece), is "Go green. There is no planet B" and focuses on waste management in a circular economy. The scientific program includes an array of oral presentations ranging from the role of digitization in a circular economy, to the role of bio waste management in circular models, to circular economy and fuels derived from waste, to the role of governance in the shift towards a circular economy.