ISWA Study Tour Bio-Waste Management 2018
The International Solid Waste Association is conducting a Study Tour & Practitioner Training Course in Vienna from 9 - 14 September 2018.
"A very important practitioner course to attend for waste management professionals, don’t miss the opportunity to attend this program and enjoy the sights in Austria. Not to mention that Florian is an excellent Course Coordinator," said Paul Selvam Devadoss CEO Robin Paul Group, Malaysia.
This year there will be a five-day training from 9 - 14 September 2018, including expert seminars as well as techinical site visits to biowaste facilities in Vienna and the surrounding region.
With 35-55% or 150-250 kg/person and year, the natural organic fraction constitutes the most important resource in municipal waste.
The training course will cover:
- Framework and practice of successful BioWaste Recycling
- Separate collection schemes for food waste and garden & park waste
- Techniques in composting –vermi - composting – compost teas – anaerobic digestion – biomethane fuel production – Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) of residual waste.
- Quality compost production and QM, automated documentation, monitoring & reporting
- Compost and digestate markets and use.
- Key elements of necessary strategic & regulatory framework setting.
- Public relations and stakeholder involvement.
- The economics of source separation and biological treatment.
- Successful cooperation with farmers in composting and biogas production
- Cultural program: concert at Schönbrunn castle.
