ISWA Video Awards 2017 - No Time to Waste

The International Solid Waste Association is pleased to announce that the 2017 edition of its short video competition, the “ISWA Video Award” is now open for submissions.

The theme of the contest is ‘No time to Waste’, which is also the theme of this year’s ISWA World Congress. Entries shall explore the theme – of course related to the general topic ‘waste’ as one of the major global problems of our society - in an original, witty way.

Whether documentary, fiction, animation or a combination thereof - the decision about the film genre as well as the technical realisation is left up to the contestant. Only the length of the film is specified. The video must be minimum 30 seconds and should not exceed a total duration of 80 seconds.

The competition is open to individual entrants aged over 18 only, but not to, or in association with any business or organisation.

The Prize for the Winner is €1500, for the second place €750.

The award presentation will take place at the ISWA 2017 World Congress in Baltimore, USA.

Deadline for entries is 28 May 2017.

Participation in the Competition is subject to these Competition Terms and Conditions which also contains a link to the online entry form.

Please don't forget, the video must conclude with the ‘2017 ISWA Video Award slide’,available for download here.

Take a look at last year’s winner below for inspiration.

We are looking forward to your submission.

https://youtu.be/QSMqulWq060