IT Firm Installs Baler from Riverside Waste Machinery

Harrogate, UK based IT refurbishment firm, Techbuyer, has invested in a waste baler from Riverside Waste Machinery, in an effort to continually reduce the amount of waste material it sends to landfill.

Techbuyer – which has warehouse facilities worldwide – stocks large volumes of computer parts from well-known brands such as HP, Intel and Dell.

The RWM500 mill size machine supplied by the Boroughbridge based baling specialist is now being used to bale cardboard for recycling. The baler currently handles 2 tonnes of cardboard per month, and produces four mill size bales of 500kg each.

“Although this concept wasn’t completely new to us, our previous baler was second-hand, and not very reliable,” explained Tom Reid, operations manager at Techbuyer.

According to Riverside, the RWM 500 mill size baler proves especially popular with organisations that utilise shipping containers and flat-bed trailers to transport their recyclable materials, and that seek to produce large bales to maximise their efficiencies and load capacities. It features a 50 tonne press force and five wire tying system.

“We’re extremely pleased with the all-encompassing service provided by Jonathan and his team, which even includes the collection of our baled materials,” he continued.

“As a result, we are now looking to take out a dedicated service and maintenance package with Riverside too.”

