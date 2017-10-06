IVECO Delivers Waste Collection Trucks to Lancashire Hire Firm

Riverside Truck Rental has taken delivery of the first IVECO refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) to join its 2000-strong fleet, with the delivery of six 16-tonne Eurocargos into its national spot hire operation.

Riverside Truck Rental is one of the largest specialist truck rental companies in the UK and is based in Skelmersdale, Lancashire. It operates from 22 depots across the country and has a fleet ranging from 3.5 to 44 tonnes, including tractor units, skip loaders, RCV’s, specialist trailers, sweepers and tankers on short, medium or long-term rental packages.

According to IVECO the to securing the deal was the vehicle’s projected low total cost of ownership and the suitability of the Eurocargo’s compact chassis for urban environments and narrow rural lanes.

Supplied by Avonmouth-based IVECO dealer Aquila Truck Centres, the new arrivals are suited to the low-speed and stop/start nature of refuse collection work, with each truck benefiting from an Allison five-speed automatic transmission.

Powered by a Tector 7 engine, the Eurocargo (160E25/P) can produce up to 250 hp between 2,050 and 2,500 rev/min and 850 Nm of torque between 1,250 and 2,050 rev/min. Each vehicle is fitted with an air suspended driver’s seat and a hydraulic pack to power the body.

The Eurocargo is claimed to be the only Euro VI medium-range vehicle to meet emissions standards with a single anti-emission system – IVECO’s patented HI-SCR technology – which utilises the passive regeneration of the diesel particulate filter (DPF).

The manufacturer said that the system requires neither driver involvement nor downtime from forced regeneration, meaning productivity is increased for both the driver and operator.

HI-SCR also eliminates any requirement for customers to periodically operate the vehicle at motorway speeds to clean out the DPF – which the company explained can negatively impact upon fuel use, vehicle availability and driver’s hours.

The trucks have been mounted with bodies built by Geesink Norba and will be available to hire out to fleets including private sector waste companies and local authorities on either spot or contract hire basis.

“The Eurocargo gives us the flexibility to offer customers a smaller and more compact vehicle, which can out-manoeuvre a standard 26-tonne RCV built on traditional three-axle chassis,“ said Chris Snelson, Fleet and Asset Director at Riverside Truck Rental.

“Early feedback from customers have been really positive. They clearly recognise the benefits of HI-SCR and there’s strong demand for vehicles of this size in the market.”

All service and maintenance work will be conducted within the IVECO dealer network as part of a three-year IVECO Elements package,“ he concluded.

Read More

Middlesbrough Council Removes Risk of Waste Collection Vehicles Being Stole & Used in Terror Attacks

In a bid to prevent its refuse collection vehicles being stolen, and possibly used as weapons in a terrorist attack, Middlesbrough Council has installed Vision Teqnique Techniques’ Ident anti-theft system.

HANDS ON: Prototype Lightweight Dennis Eagle Refuse Collection Vehicle

Behind the wheel of Dennis Eagle's totally new pre-production prototype compact refuse collection vehicle designed specifically to meet the demands in urban operations.

HANDS ON: Less is More for Geesink Norba Bodied DAF Refuse Collection Vehicle

Malcolm Bates tries an innovative new chassis option from DAF Trucks and bodybuilder Geesink Norba which proves that less can be more when it comes to RCVs.