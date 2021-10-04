Jane Goodall Institute Austria selects Mondi's recycled brand for new magazine

Founded in 2013, the Jane Goodall Institute Austria is part of the Jane Goodall Institutes network, a global community conservation organisation that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall focusing on the protection of chimpanzees, reforestation and education. The new annual magazine gives an overview of the projects of the Institute showcasing the holistic approach of its work. Mondi, global leader in packaging and paper, has been chosen by the institute as the supplier for the first issue of their new annual magazine Be inspired using Mondi's premium recycled paper brand NAUTILUS®. “When choosing our partners, it is important to us that they share our sustainability philosophy and aspirations. Mondi puts great efforts into recycling paper and a circular economy”, says Doris Schreyvogel, Managing Director of the Jane Goodall Institute Austria.

Nautilus® Classic is made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper and awarded with certification schemes such as FSCTM Recycled, Blue Angel and EU Ecolabel.