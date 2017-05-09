Japanese Partner for Waste Shredding Technology Firm, Lindner-Recyclingtech

Austrian industrial waste shredding technology firm, Lindner-Recyclingtech, has entered into a sales partnership with the Japanese company Ryohshin Co. Ltd. in Toyama.

The company said that Ryohshin will assume responsibility for selling Lindner shredding solutions to the Japanese waste management industry, expanding the Japanese recycling technology supplier’s product range to include Lindner’s single shaft shredders.

“The Japanese shredder market is characterised by high demand and fierce competition, with a focus on replacing older systems, upgrades and expanding existing capacities,” explained Ryohshin CEO Osamu Kono.

“To succeed in this environment in the long term, we choose our partners worldwide according to very strict criteria,” he continued. We had been searching for a manufacturer whose products would be an ideal complement and addition to our extensive line of waste management solutions.”

Manuel Lindner, owner and CEO of Lindner-Recyclingtech added: “We are very proud that we were able to stand out against such strong competition and that Ryohshin opted for Lindner. This success validates our dedication to providing sustainable and reliable industrial shredding solutions.

“Together we will have a strong presence in this market, whose highly advanced attitude towards recycling has long been established,” concluded Lindner.

At N-EXPO (New Environmental Exposition), taking place from May, 23rd – 26th in Tokyo, Lindner-Recyclingtech and Ryohshin will jointly present their products on stand A245 in East Hall 2.

