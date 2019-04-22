JCB Wheeled Loader 457 Wastemaster for West London Composting Site

West London Composting (WLC) has introduced a JCB 457 Wastemaster wheeled loader at its facility near the M40 motorway in Uxbridge, Middlesex.

Specialising in in-vessel bulk composting of green, and kerbside collected kitchen waste, the WLC site has the capacity to process 75,000 tonnes of organic waste each year from which a variety of high quality soil conditioners for agricultural and commercial use are manufactured.

The JCB 457 Wastemaster will be used to transfer material around the WLC site as it undergoes the composting process.

On arrival, waste material is shredded before beginning its rigorous decontamination process in one of 16, 200 tonne capacity vessels.

This stage of the process typically takes between 7 and 10 days and at the end of this period, material is transferred using the JCB 457 Wastemaster to new vessels, and the procedure is repeated.

Once the in-vessel stage is finished, the JCB 457 Wastemaster is used again to transport material to a maturation site where it is laid out in long 'windrows' which are turned regularly for a further 6 weeks.

Mature product is delivered in bulk to farms and other agricultural businesses within a 100 mile radius of WLC’s site – although local residents and organisations can purchase supplies from the site during normal trading hours.

The JCB 457 Wastemaster, which was supplied to WLC by JCB dealer, Greenshields JCB, features a powerful new MTU diesel engine, while its CommandPlus cab delivers outstanding operator comfort and productivity.

