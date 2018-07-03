JFE Engineering Inaugurates Waste to Energy Innovation Centre in Singapore

Japanese waste to energy firm, JFE Engineering Corporation, has set up the Innovation Centre for Environmental Technology in the CleanTech One facility in Singapore to carry out research activities on 'Development of Enhanced Utilisation Methodologies for Direct Melting Gasification'.

A part of CleanTech Park, CleanTech One hosts several research entities which focus on the development of advanced environmental technologies, including JFE’s collaboration partner: Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU). This innovation centre is said to be the first-of-its-kind for JFE outside Japan.

The centre will aim to develop advanced waste treatment technologies based on a Research Collaboration Agreement using NTU’s upcoming waste to energy facility which will feature JFE’s shaft-type gasifying and direct melting furnace. The main research activities of the centre are as follows:

・Verification of the gasifying and direct melting technology using biomass fuel

・Exploration and testing of diverse waste treatment

・Development and validation of applications for slag produced by the direct melting gasification process.

JFE said that the main advantage of its gasifying and direct melting furnace is its ability to produce slag, metal and other resources without the discharge of bottom ash.

Singapore, a country with relatively limited land area, is actively promoting the development of techniques and technologies which can reduce the volume of residues which require final landfill disposal.

JFE’s gasifying and direct melting furnace has attracted keen interest in Singapore as a next-generation waste treatment technology capable of alleviating the burden to the landfill through the production of high-quality slag.

Through this Innovation Centre, JFE said that it aims to contribute to the development of advanced waste treatment practices and the creation of recycling-oriented societies for Singapore and worldwide.

