Ken Thomas is the new president of URT

Ken Thomas has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including over a decade of experience developing and establishing short and long-term goals, plans, and strategies. He brings eight years of progressive experience within the company, currently serving as URT’s Vice President of Finance. He has been driving URT’s financial strategy and performance since 2012. Prior to URT, Mr. Thomas held finance and operational roles in the casting and fabrication industries, working in markets ranging from aerospace to industrial.

Thomas works closely with URT and Hendricks Holding Company’s executive management to drive operational rigor and lean management across the company. “I am focused with assisting in URT’s growth and ability for innovation, as well as protecting its financial integrity,” Mr. Thomas said. “This has guided many of my decisions and led to the creation of a talented and strong team at URT.”