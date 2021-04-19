Kibo plans to buy UK waste-to-energy projects

The company is targeting a number of standalone waste-to-energy projects, focusing on the generation and storage of electric power from renewable generation sources. Kibo has negotiated exclusivity and a first right to acquire these assets.

"This opportunity is in line with our strategic intent to deliberately and actively transition from fossil fuel-based energy solutions to sustainable renewable energy solutions,” said CEO Louis Coetzee.

Kibo stressed that the projects in question are completely unrelated to and commercially and technically different from the reserve power projects being developed in Mast Energy Developments Plc (MED) in which the company has a 55% interest.