Kickstarter to Bring Waste to Energy to Indian Villages

Southampton, UK based small scale anaerobic digestion firm, SEaB Energy, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for distributed waste to energy in Indian villages.

The company noted that access to a safe and reliable energy supply is crucial to human well-being and to any country's economic development and yet, globally, 1.2 billion people are without access to electricity with more than 95% of these people in either in sub-Saharan African or developing Asia, and around 80% are in rural areas.

In partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, and the state government of Andhra Pradesh, SEaB Energy is part of a revolutionary new program that aims to transform the lives of villages in remote communities.

If successful, will be replicated throughout the state, with the potential of benefitting similar impoverished communities across the rest of India and even the globe. The program also ties up with the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', or Clean India Mission; a campaign that aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India's cities, smaller towns.

The Project

SEaB aims to send its waste to energy technology to a remote village in the Andhra Pradesh region of India that is the site of a ground-breaking ‘Smart Village' program that aims to improve the well-being of remote communities.

The company launched the crowdfunding campaign to assist it in donating its technology to provide the villagers of Mori the ability to generate a source of reliable, green electricity from their own food and organic waste.

"There could be as many as 50 million rural households in India without electricity but prohibitive infrastructure costs could mean that these people may be never ever connected to the grid,” explained Sandra Sassow, SEaB Energy's CEO and Co-Founder.

“The opportunity here is to not only demonstrate that our technology can dramatically improve the well-being of the villagers of Mori, but also to give hope to the millions around the world currently living off-grid with no expectation of ever being connected," she continued.

The company is looking to raise one third of the necessary funds that will be used to prepare, transport and install two of its systems to the site in the village of Mori in Andhra Pradesh.

Technnology

SEaB’s waste to energy technology is housed in standardised shipping containers, transforms food and organic waste into electricity, heat, water and fertiliser directly on site of where the waste is produced.

"Our systems not only provide electricity for cooking, lighting and refrigeration but could also allow each family in the village to run a laptop, connecting them to the cloud, that will enable better access to education that will improve their long-term prospects," said Sassow.

small-scale FLEXIBUSTER™ and MUCKBUSTER™ anaerobic digestion systems are automatically controlled and remotely monitored, capturing data for sustainability reporting.

The project will create new jobs in India and will also improve the skills of the villagers by training them to support the installation, operation and maintenance of the systems, thus becoming SEaB certified mechanical, plumbing and electrical technicians.

To support the project visit the Kickstarter page here.

Read More

SEaB Food Waste Anaerobic Digestion Project at UC Davis

SEaB Energy, has been awarded a contract to supply the State of California Energy Commission with its waste to energy FLEXIBUSTER system as part of a four year research programme.

SEaB Installs On-Site Food Waste to Energy System at Portuguese Supermarket

A Modelo Continente supermarket in Gaia, to the south of Porto, has become the first in Portugal to install an onsite anaerobic digestion system from small scale biogas technology specialist, SEaB Energy.