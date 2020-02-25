Kinetic Energy Recovery System Wins CemFuels Award for Lindner Waste Shredder

German waste & recycling equipment manufacturer, Lindner, has won a Global CemFuels Award for its DEX drive in the category ‘Alternative Fuels Innovation of the Year’.

The shredding specialist received the cement and lime industry’s award for the sixth time this month for the new drive – used for the first time in Lindner Atlas 5500 AS shredder.

According to Lindner, the purely electromechanical drive's secret weapon lies in its intelligent DEX energy management system. This system recovers the kinetic energy generated by one of the shafts while braking and supplies it to the second shaft – a much more efficient process than losing it as heat.

Thanks to this technology, the shredder is claimed to always run at the optimum operating point and ensures that the direction of the shafts changes up to three times faster than with conventional drives. This is particularly necessary when shredding tough or wet and heavy materials.

The drive unit is said to consume 40% less energy, making it very efficient, with the added benefit of having no hydraulic components, meaning maintenance is reduced to a minimum.

“This award shows that we have once again taken an important step forward, true to our motto ‘Make the Most of Waste’,” said the Area Sales Manager Marco Egger and Sales Manager Fritz Driessler, who accepted the award at the Global CemFuels Conference and Exhibition in Cyprus.

The 14th Global CemFuels Conference and Exhibition is the world's largest exhibition focusing on alternative fuels, especially for the cement and lime industries. Last year, nearly 200 experts from over 30 countries attended the conference, and in 2020, the conference was also met with great international acclaim.

