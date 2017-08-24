Krones and Erema Join Forces on PET Plastic Recycling

Neutraubling, Germany based packaging technology manufacturer, Krones AG, and Austrian plastic recycling equipment firm, Erema Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH, have agreed to collaborate on PET plastic recycling.

The aim of this alliance is to incorporate the technical expertise of both companies into the planning and design of PET recycling lines and indeed complete factories, so as to be able to offer clients from both the beverage and PET recycling industries an optimal line or an entire factory.

According to Erema the combined corporate experience and the product portfolios of the two firms complement each other. Erema’s experience in the manufacture of plastic recycling systems contributes the expertise required for PET processing, and Krones is a turnkey vendor of filling and packaging technology.

Krones’ product portfolio comprises not only machines and lines for filling and packaging beverages and liquid foods, but also machines for producing PET bottles, plus modules and lines for the recycling process.

The collaborative arrangement will also focus on planning entire factories, which Krones is already offering to beverage bottlers and PET recyclers from the feasibility study stage all the way through to the finished factory.

Krones’ product range, particularly the MetaPure W hot-wash technology developed specifically for PET and validated by performance in the field, combined with Erema’s Vacurema technology developed for PET, is expected to enable the two companies to offer responsively customised job sections - for washing and/or decontamination technology all the way through to complete factories for PET plastics recycling, and handle them as a turnkey vendor.

This means that Krones’ clients will soon be able to close the entire PET cycle, from manufacture of the PET plastic products all the way through to their recovery, and thus make a sustainable contribution towards the “circular economy”, with “concomitantly reduced resource consumption and environmental impact”.

Anyone interested can obtain more detailed information on the cooperation between the two companies during this year’s Drinktec from 11 to 15 September at Krones in Hall B6 and at Erema’s stand in Hall A4.346.

