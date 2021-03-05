Latin American Ministers of the Environment agree on Roadmap for the progressive closure of Dumpsites

At the opening of the Declaration, the Ministers noted that pollution is pervasive and poses a direct threat to human health and the environment and recalled the ministerial declaration “Towards a Pollution-Free Planet”, adopted at the third session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), and the subsequent Implementation Plan.



The Ministers also highlighted the relevance and linkages between pollution prevention and the capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the strengthening of waste management as an essential service and key sector to better recovery. A clear decision has been made to call upon countries in the region to progressively eradicate inappropriate final waste disposal practices, according to the specific circumstances and conditions of each country, with the support of the Inter-Agency Technical Committee (ITC) and guided as appropriate by the Roadmap for the progressive closure of dumpsites in Latin America and the Caribbean, with concrete targets and technical guidelines.

“ISWA welcomes and compliment the outcome of the XXII Forum of Ministers of Environment from Latin America and the Caribbean, recognizing the need to accelerate the process of eradicating unsound waste management practices in the region, such as dumpsites and open burning of waste”, says Carlos Silva Filho, President of ISWA, the International Solid Waste Association.

“We are very proud to be part of the Voluntary coalition of governments and relevant organizations for the gradual closure of dumpsites in Latin America and the Caribbean, being able to contribute to the development of the Roadmap, a document of great importance not only to Latin America and the Caribbean, but to every region in the world where we need to stop such practices and thus protect the environment and ensure better heath conditions to millions of people”, comments the President of ISWA.



Other decisions have been made, addressing marine litter and microplastics; circular economy; climate change; gender equality, among other topics of high relevance to protect and improve environmental condition in the region, which will be presented at at the fifth session of the United Nations Environmental Assembly.

