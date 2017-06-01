Lindner-Recyclingtech Shredders Creating RDF from Brazilian Wood Waste

Having banned the landfilling of waste eucalyptus wood, the Brazilian wood and paper mill industries have great potential for waste processing equipment manufacturers, according to Lindner Recyclingtech.

Udo Siebert, the Brazilian sales and service partner of Austrian firm Lindner Recyclingtech explains that Lindner’s all-rounder, the Urraco 75 shredder, has been successfully processing shred eucalyptus bark for use as a Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF).

As an example, the company cites the city of Curitiba, said to be Brazil’s greenest. As early as the 1970s the capital of Paraná state – situated on a plateau and with a population of approximately 1.8 million – invested in an ecological transport concept.

Since then environmental and resource protection have been high on the agenda, which is why Lindner decided that Curitiba was the perfect location for its business: seven years ago the Siebert & Cia company became Lindner’s sales partner in Brazil.

However, when the Brazilian government banned the landfilling of eucalyptus bark, the demand for machines from the Urraco series rose.

Two major players in pulp production and one in wood panel producer now use the Lindner universal shredder in their plants: Eldorado Brasil in Tres Lagoas, Fibria in Aracruz and Fibraplac in Glorinha.

Relatively New Method

According to Udo Siebert, the landfilling ban promotes investments in energy recovery from eucalyptus bark, which is a relatively new concept. Increasing numbers of Brazilian pulp and paper mills have their own waste-to-energy plants with production lines for RDF made of eucalyptus bark, which is a by-product of pulp production. It is not economically feasible to compost it:.

The bark with a low calorific value is shredded and then mixed with wood chips and other inert material, turning it into fuel with high calorific value that can then be used directly to generate energy in the producers’ plant kilns.

Eucalyptus is not an indigenous tree species Brazil, but it is used for forestry. Introduced 200 years ago from Australia and Tasmania, the largest eucalyptus plantations can be found today in south-eastern Brazil.

It is estimated that four to five million hectares are cultivated in total in Brazil. The main buyers are the country’s pulp and wood panel producers.

Usually it is only there that the tree trunks are barked for further processing. To shred the bark and produce RDF, Eldorado Brazil, Fibria and Fibraplac initially used other machines. However, according to Lindner, they proved prone to frequent faults, since the bark is put into the shredder with dirt and foreign objects (sand, stones, soil etc.) and not cleaned beforehand.

Two Birds, One Stone

On the hunt for a shredder unaffected by foreign objects, all three companies selected the mobile shredder Urraco 75 by Lindner with a 350 PS-strong AdBlue SCR diesel engine complying with Latin America’s emission standards.

“I don’t know any two-shaft shredder on the market that is even unaffected by big stones,” Explained Siebert. “This was not just a good, but the best choice: Also, the hydraulic reversing features make damage to the Urraco impossible. The shredding shafts feed the material into the machine efficiently and evenly. The way the shredding shafts interact means that bridging can be avoided.”

The two-shaft shredder’s crushing process involving low shaft speeds is also said to minimise dust formation.

According to the manufacturer, the intelligent system with two tilting hoppers which can be inclined by as much as 80 degrees promote an optimum supply of feed material to the shafts.

Depending on the shaft employed, the Urraco is claimed to shred wood, biomass, root wood, paper rolls, domestic and commercial waste, mixed construction waste, concrete sleepers, bulky waste, electronic and lightweight scrap, aluminium profiles, car bodies, and more.

Lindner added that its clients in Brazil who produce RDF from eucalyptus bark are pleased with the shredder’s low wear and tear and low fuel consumption of 0.8 to 0.9 litres of diesel per tonne of bark. Up to 300 tonnes of bark are processed daily in the producers’ plants. The Urraco 75 operates on average six hours a day and shreds the material to a grain size of 120 millimetres. The hourly output is 30 tonnes.

Maintenance

The Siebert & Cia team provides maintenance and repair services locally. Usually the Urraco shafts are serviced every 1000 operating hours - depending on the material and the amount of contamination.

Upon request, monthly checks of the machines can be provided to prevent down time.

Udo Siebert is said to be pleased with the results achieved so far and has noticed increased market demand for the Urraco.

in the future, Lindner shredders made in Austria might not only be sold in Brazil, but also in other South American countries where RDF is also becoming ever more important to kill two birds with one stone: waste and energy.

