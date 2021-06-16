Linetechnology offers on-site recycling of valuable materials

The Austrian company develops and produces modular processing plants and sells them under the name Blueline. The machines are designed as 20-foot standard containers and are thus ready for mobile use worldwide. This enables customers to recycle their valuable materials directly on site. The product range covers almost all established process steps of dry mechanical-physical residual material processing. The IT-based control is wireless via tablet and guarantees easiest handling and monitoring across sites. A downstream integration of the Blueline into an existing plant is also possible - as well as the extension by additional modules (machines) and their individually adaptable arrangement.

Processing is said to be worthwhile even with frequently changing, different and small batches of industrial residual materials, as the new type of plant control enables the user to achieve reproducible processing results: machine parameters that have been set once are stored and can be recalled at any time, depending on the material flow. In addition to the intelligent control system, Blueline also includes the complete conveying and metering technology. "Our goal is to increase the global recycling rate. This requires first-class solutions that also deliver economic benefits. This is exactly what we offer with Blueline. The pilot plant at Schaufler GmbH achieves throughputs of up to 30 tons per hour and is thus running extremely successfully," says Sales Manager Lukas Seisenbacher.