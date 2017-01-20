Logistics Deal for International Recycler to Send Waste for UK to Poland

Eurokey Recycling, a multinational recycling services provider, has contracted Connecticut basedlogistics specialist, XPO Logistics, to handle the transport component of its waste management operations from the UK to Poland.

Under the agreement XPO Logistics will use its fleet of verhicles to transport multiple loads of waste per week for the Leicester headquartered company.

The company’s services will include the management of timed deliveries and pickups from ports, distribution centres, consolidation points, retail centres and other Eurokey customer sites. XPO will dedicate 15 additional trailers in situ at key waste collection points to ensure capacity.

According to XPO, by contracting with it Eurokey gains the resources of a global footprint, international expertise, and multilingual capabilities to support its growth objectives.

“Eurokey sought an immediate and highly reliable logistics solution,” explained Martin Hannigan, international full truckload director at XPO Logistics in the UK, “Our operational knowledge of the collection sites, meant that we were perfectly positioned to design and implement a tailored solution for Eurokey in a short timeframe.”

Andrew Smith, sales director at Eurokey, added: “XPO Logistics’ reputation in the waste management space precedes them. They were our first port of call when we moved to strengthen our European supply chain.”

