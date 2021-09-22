London offers Funding for Circular Economy

In November of last year London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, launched the city's Green New Deal fund with £10 million invested in projects to boost green jobs, tackle the climate emergency and address inequalities. Since then he has renewed his efforts to mobilize green investments for the UKs capital.

Now grants of £390,000 have been awarded by ReLondon, formerly called the London Waste and Recycling Board, to 33 small businesses from across the capital. The money is for pilots of new and innovative circular products and services, such as jewellery rentals, repairing and leasing electrical items, packaging-free deliveries or making children’s clothes from surplus fabrics and offcuts. More than half of the SMEs receiving funding are trying out circular business models for the first time. ReLondon’s expert advisors will work with the pilot businesses until January 2022 and will support a further 50 SMEs over the next year.