London’s Energy from Waste Conference 2019 Programme Unveiled

Recycling and waste technologies are continuously advancing. Get the full picture by joining EfW on a site visit to Viridor Ardley ERF on the 26th of February 2019.

The Energy from Waste Conference, taking place 27th February-28th February 2019 in London, is the premier conference in the UK and Europe driving new technology discussion, operational efficiency, best practice and compliance in the global energy from waste sector.

The organisers, MA Business, have also unveiled details of the conference programme and speaker line-up for the event, which is hosted in association with Recycling Waste World magazine. The conference is now open for delegate bookings at: www.efwconference.com

The annual Energy from Waste Conference, now in its 15th year, offers an extensive programme designed to promote discussion and debate among the international energy from waste industry, thought leaders and key decision makers. The opening keynote on 27th February will be delivered by Chris Preston, the Deputy Director of Waste & Recycling at Defra.

Now in its 15th year, the Energy from Waste conference brings together an international audience of more than 250 of the sector’s thought leaders and key decision makers for unrivalled senior-level industry debate.

Designed to support your professional learning and global network development, the conference programme is packed with policy updates, expert advice and market opportunities.

Viridor Ardley ERF Site Visit

Recycling and waste technologies are continuously advancing. Get the full picture by joining EfW on a site visit to Viridor Ardley ERF on the 26th of February 2019.

The facility began operation in 2014, treating 300,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste each year. It will divert at least 95% of Oxfordshire’s residual municipal waste away from landfill and generate enough electricity to power around 38,000 homes.

Some programme highlights for you:

The Value of partnerships in EfW project success

Hear from industry leaders regarding the value of partnerships in the Energy-from-Waste industry.

Specific areas of discussion will include:

How to find local and global partners with complementary skill sets to form Strategic partnerships – and why that’s important

Crucial considerations for merchant EfW projects

Crucial considerations for merchant EfW projects Implications for EfW development in a post-Brexit scenario

Leveraging diverse project financing structures

An eye on Brexit - Panel Discussion

A panel of experts will discuss issues around post-Brexit changes in onshore and offshore movements, regional flows of materials, sub-regional spare capacity and planning strategically, the long-term role for RDF exports and labour and customs implications

Fuels and chemicals recovery

Waste-to-fuel and the wider value chain….it’s not just electricity. A look at some of the latest projects exploring the evolving opportunities in the market.

Why you should attend Energy from Waste 2019

Understand the economics and operational aspects of successful global EfW infrastructure development

Hear from informed decision makers on game-changing developments in the waste industry

Explore operational and technical issues with a site visit to Viridor Ardley ERF

Network with the leading suppliers showcasing new technology, products and services for the waste to energy sector

Learn about new investment in research and innovation within EfW that will ensure waste is better utilised as a resource for economic viability

An exhibition of leading suppliers and service providers runs simultaneously alongside the two-day conference providing direct access for delegates to leading industrial technology and service specialists.

Finally, delegates and exhibitors are invited to attend the relaxed and informal drinks reception to celebrate a successful first day of conference.

For the full conference schedule and to book online visit www.efwconference.com/programme.

For enquiries or further information please email eventsteam@markallengroup.com

@EFWConference #EfWConference2019