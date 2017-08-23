Low Level Radioactive Waste Deal for Amec Foster Wheeler

Infrastructure firm, Amec Foster Wheeler, has secured two framework contracts from the company that manages the UK’s lower level radioactive waste.

The awards, from LLW Repository, cover environmental safety case services and waste characterisation and assurance support.

LLW operates the UK’s Low Level Waste Repository in West Cumbria on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and also oversees the management of lower activity waste throughout the country.

As part of the ESC framework, Amec Foster Wheeler explained that it has been appointed as the single supplier for hydrogeological and geological support, and as one of four suppliers for general technical support. It is estimated that the contract will generate approximately £2 million in revenue over the next four years.

The WCASS framework, which is expected to be worth about £2 million over four years, will see Amec Foster Wheeler providing analytical support services and environmental monitoring support from its full-service analytical laboratories.

“These wins advance Amec Foster Wheeler’s strategy to expand our share of work on radiological and waste management programmes in Europe,” said Andy White, Vice President for Decommissioning at Amec Foster Wheeler's Clean Energy business.

