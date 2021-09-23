Lubey trading platform expands into Europe

Lubey Trade, the digital trading platform for waste and recycling raw materials, is expanding: Following the strong increase in user numbers in Germany, Lubey Trade is now also available in English for companies throughout Europe. This creates a Europe-wide online marketplace where waste producers and recycling companies can do business with each other.

About Lubey

With Lubey, the waste management of private and public companies becomes digital. The cloud-based software solutions from Lubey network all the players involved in waste disposal. This means that companies can handle the marketing and disposal of their waste with just a few clicks. In addition, Lubey advises companies optimise their waste concept and develops customised software solutions.