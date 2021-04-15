LyondellBasell launches Family of Circulen Products

This announcement marks the next step in LyondellBasell delivering on its sustainability goal of producing and marketing two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.

The new product family supports the reduction of plastic waste through the use of recycled content, and a lower carbon footprint through the use of renewable-based content as compared to feedstock from fossil-based sources.

To help achieve the company's ambitions, LyondellBasell is implementing a multi-pronged approach to advance the circular economy by bringing sustainable solutions to life.

The LyondellBasell Circulen portfolio is currently available in Europe and will soon be introduced in North America and China.