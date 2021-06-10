LyondellBasell Releases Sustainability Report

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, announced today the publication of its 2020 sustainability report, which highlights the company's efforts in the areas of ending plastic waste in the environment, helping to address climate change and supporting a thriving society.

The report highlights the company's progress toward achieving its ambitious plan to produce and market two million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers by 2030.

Other accomplishments related to circularity are: Expanding the capacity of LyondellBasell's Quality Circular Polymers mechanical recycling joint venture to 55,000 tons per year; Successfully starting LyondellBasell's MoReTec advanced recycling pilot plant in Italy, a technology which returns post-consumer plastic waste to its molecular form for use as a feedstock for new polymers, with the goal of applying this on industry scale; Obtaining the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) organization's ISCC PLUS certification for its cracker in Wesseling, Germany and European polymer production assets; and Launching a suite of products supporting recycled or renewable-based content under the Circulen brand name;